Sunset man’s business, livelihood threatened after burglary

SUNSET, La. (KLFY)– A Sunset business owner is offering a hefty reward after a burglary at his home. The thief stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property, necessary for his work to thrive.

Christian Abshire started Abshire Brothers’ Lawn and Landscape five years ago; it’s how he supports his family. The thief is now threatening his livelihood.

“It was definitely a moment for it to sink in, me walking outside, and everything was just gone,” Abshire said.

Ring camera video from a neighbor shows the burglar driving off with Abshire’s truck in the middle of the night, his trailer and lawn equipment in tow.

“I had mowers, I had blowers, I had weed eaters, tools, impacts, drills, grinders, you name it. We had everything that we need,” he added.

While investigators have the video, it’s not enough to identify the suspect. Abshire is now offering his own reward for information, up to $5,000.

“It’s a lot of money that I lost. It’s a lot of money that they took from me. I would really be willing to pay somebody to get any information on, you know, the lead to the arrest and to get my stuff back,” he told News 10. “Please call the cops as soon as possible and get it reported to where hopefully we can recover.”

In the meantime, Abshire said he’ll do what he has to to make sure his business is okay.

“It takes somebody crazy to do something like that, to take, you know, that’s how I make money. That’s how I make a living, and they took that from me,” he said.

Abshire said his truck is a 2003 white Chevy Silverado.

If you have any information or see the stolen items, contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

