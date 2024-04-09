Sunset Amphitheater rejected 📰

Good morning, Oklahoma!

Oklahoma City Council rejects west-side amphitheater proposal

A group identifies themselves as in opposition to a proposed sunset amphitheater when asked by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt during a city council meeting in Oklahoma City, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Nearly every hand went up Tuesday morning when Mayor David Holt asked a packed city council crowd who was there to oppose the Sunset Amphitheater.

The visual was an overwhelming display of local sentiment. Neighbors in this geographically odd corner of the city, where they can have a Yukon address, send their children to Mustang Schools and get their utilities from Oklahoma City, organized and rallied against a project they believed would disturb their peace.

By outright denying the request to rezone property for the amphitheater, the Oklahoma City Council sunk plans by developers and investors to build a $100 million, 12,500-seat venue touted as a venue with outdoor amenities like luxury firepit suites, a landscaped grass berm and traditional reserved seating for concerts and other events.

