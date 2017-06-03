The Right Sunscreen Brands for You

There’s nothing worse than slathering yourself with sunscreen on a hot day, only to find your face looking as white as a ghost, or that you’re leaving a greasy mark on everything you touch.



If you’re in the “I hate sunscreen” camp, you can always cover up with sun-protective clothing and a hat. For instance, if you wear a long-sleeve shirt with a UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) of 50 or higher, you don't need sunscreen on your torso and arms. Don a densely woven hat and you can skip sunscreen on your scalp. For the best protection, choose one with a wide (3 inches or more) brim.

But you'll still need sunscreen on all your uncovered skin, and finding one that you like increases the chances that you’ll actually use it. Fortunately, many sunscreens are now formulated to feel and smell good, and our sensory experts have identified some of the best. Use their advice to find the right sunscreen brand for you from among our high-rated picks.



Want Fragrance-Free Sunscreen?

Out top-rated lotion, La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk, is a good choice for people who find scented sunscreens olfactorily offensive. It has the added benefit of being very lightweight and quick to absorb into skin. The downside is its price: $36 for 5 ounces, or $7.20 per ounce. A less-expensive alternative is Pure Sun Defense Lotion SPF 50 at $6 for an 8-ounce tube, or 75 cents per ounce, but it does leave a light film on your skin. Fragrance-free also doesn't mean odor-free. Both sunscreens have a mildly "plastic" aroma—think beach ball—common to fragrance-free products.



Want a Sunscreen That Doesn’t Feel Greasy?

BullFrog Water Sport SPF 50 InstaCool Spray leaves just a trace of film on your skin and smells very lightly of grapefruit. Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Lotion SPF 30 is also sheer. It has a light, candy-like, fruity scent.

Want a Sunscreen That Won't Leave a White Film?

The good news: None of our recommended sunscreens will paint your skin white.



Want a Beachy or a Coconut/Tropical Scent?

Coppertone Sport High Performance Lotion SPF 50 and Trader Joe’s SPF 50+ spray have that classic “beachy” aroma, which is a combination of floral and citrus. The Coppertone feels slightly greasy and Trader Joe’s leaves an oily sheen on the skin. For a "piña colada" scent, try Banana Boat SunComfort Clear UltraMist Spray SPF 50+, which has a barely-there feel. Or consider something a little different: Ocean Potion Protect & Nourish SPF 30 lotion, which has an orangey-vanilla smell that could be described as “creamsicle” and leaves only a light film on your skin.



Want a Sunscreen That Won’t Irritate Your Eyes?

Many sunscreens can sting if they get into your eyes. Some sunscreens claim not to on the product packaging. In the sunscreens we’ve tested, we’ve found that this claim is reliable. Sunscreen "sticks" can be a good choice for using around the eye area because the product’s waxy texture means it’s less likely to run. Our eye-friendly pick from this year’s ratings is Coppertone Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 55. It has a faint paint-like aroma and a slight tacky texture.



Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.





More from Consumer Reports:

Top pick tires for 2016

Best used cars for $25,000 and less

7 best mattresses for couples





Copyright © 2006-2017 Consumer Reports, Inc.