Strong thunderstorms leave thousands without power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A line of strong storms swept through West Michigan Tuesday morning, leaving a path of damage and tens of thousands without power.

There were reports of downed trees, hail, and damage across West Michigan, including damaged windows at the post office in downtown Grand Rapids and a large downed tree brought down power lines on Lake Drive in Grand Rapids.

A thunderstorm moves through the Holland State Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Courtesy Michael Barnhart)

A downed tree in the roadway in Grand Rapids Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

A downed tree and power lines on Lake Drive in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Courtesy Jason Christopherson)

A damaged window at the post office in downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Sarah Clark, the Allegan County Emergency Management coordinator, said sirens were activated Tuesday morning due to winds in excess of 70 mph, not a tornado. Sirens were also activated in Kent County.

As the storms move through West Michigan, thousands have lost power. According to the Consumers Energy outage map, more than 129,000 customers were without power around 9 a.m. The following counties had more than 100 customers without power:

Allegan County: 3,631 customers

Barry County: 4,009 customers

Calhoun County: 2,721 customers

Ionia County: 1,402 customers

Kalamazoo County: 10,672 customers

Kent County: 45,448 customers

Muskegon County: 34,852 customers

Newaygo County: 1,451 customers

Oceana County: 1,557 customers

Ottawa County: 8,756 customers

St. Joseph County: 793 customers

Van Buren County: 1,250 customers

The utility company reminds customers to stay away from downed wires and call 911 immediately, then Consumers Energy at 800.477.5050.

Traffic signals across West Michigan have been impacted by the power outages, including on the southeast side of Grand Rapids. Drivers are reminded to treat non-functioning traffic signals like four-way stops.

Brian Wheeler with Consumers Energy said it would have crews working throughout the day to restore power to affected customers. However, some customers may not have power back on until Wednesday.

A storm moves through Hamilton on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Courtesy Mindy Vanden Berg)

While the stronger storms have passed through West Michigan, another round could occur this evening. A Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) remains in place for areas south of I-94.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in place, depending on how the atmosphere can destabilize once again. Stay with Storm Team 8 today for the latest updates.

