SunRail, Central Florida Zoo announce return of ‘Choo Choo to the Zoo’ promotion for Spring Break

Just in time for Spring Break, SunRail and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens have announced the return of their “Choo-Choo to the Zoo” partnership.

The promotion offers families an alternate way to visit the zoo at a reduced cost.

On Monday through Friday from March 15 through March 22, SunRail travelers can ride to the Sanford Station where they’ll find a free “Choo-Choo to the Zoo” themed shuttle offering a ride directly to the front gate of the zoo.

Guests can also present their SunRail ticket or SunCard to earn a 20-percent discount on their single day admission to the zoo during the week of the event. The discount does not apply to zoo tickets that were bought online.

The shuttle ride from the Sanford SunRail station to the zoo takes less than 15 minutes.

Return shuttle rides are scheduled in alignment with scheduled departures from the Sanford SunRail station and are posted near the drop-off sites at the zoo.

For more information, click here.

