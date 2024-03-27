Sunport project leads to national engineering award

Mar. 26—A five-hour power outage at the Albuquerque International Sunport in 2019 led to the cancellation of more than 30 flights, impacted 4,000 passengers, led to $30,000 in lost revenue and disrupted national and international flights.

The next day, the city of Albuquerque engaged Molzen Corbin, an Albuquerque-based electrical engineering firm, for an infrastructure project to streamline communications during power outages and improve the Sunport's emergency power system.

That yearslong project has garnered Molzen Corbin local and national engineering awards. The firm recently earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement from the American Council of Engineering Companies. That was in addition to two local awards the company earned because of the Sunport project.

"It wasn't just a local issue, it was an issue that cascaded nationally due to those delayed flights everywhere," said Daniel Gonzales, the vice president of electrical engineering for Molzen Corbin.

The Sunport's new system uses a flywheel uninterruptible power supply that carries the terminal's power load from the moment of an outage until the startup of four 750 kW generators, allowing for continuous power. Gonzales said the flywheel is essentially a motor that is charging when power is working as normal. When a power outage occurs, the flywheel immediately kicks in and will power the airport until the generators take over.

Gonzales said using a flywheel for a municipal airport was a unique concept, which is why the company is receiving accolades for the project.

"Now, a flywheel (uninterrupted power supply) is not a new concept, it's been around for quite a while," Gonzales said. "However, using it in a municipal infrastructure setting like this is more unique."

Hartwell Briggs, the planning manager at the Sunport, said the project marked the first significant upgrade to the airport's power system since 1989.

Design and construction for the project cost about $6 million, he said.

He said part of the project included more aspects of the airport, such as restrooms, on backup generators so operations could continue in the event of an outage.

There have been instances, such as a lightning strike, that shut off power.

"That has happened and our system has worked," Briggs said. "We definitely needed to upgrade our emergency generator system. And this system seems to be functioning very well."