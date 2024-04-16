SunPass warns customers over fake text message scam

SunPass is warning its customers over a rise in phishing scams.

The toll collection system says scammers are posing as toll operators, and sending text messages telling people to pay up to avoid a fee.

The texts have a link to a fake website that asks for your personal information.

Watch: Daughter claims elderly mom taken for $600K in romance scam

SunPass says it is not the one sending these texts.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.