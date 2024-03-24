Sunnyvale police fatally shot man carrying a knife

(KRON) – A man who was armed with a knife in his hand was fatally shot by Sunnyvale police on Saturday.

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety (SDPS) officers responded to a mobile home park for the report of a man with a knife in his hand walking in the area at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers located a man armed with a knife in his hand in the roadway. The officers commanded the subject to stay where he was and place the knife on the ground, police said. The man did not comply with the officers’ commands and advanced on one of the officers, according to police. An officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject, police said.

Police said they initiated life-saving measures immediately after the subject was shot. The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation conducted by the SDPS and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, per the Santa Clara County Officer Involved Incident Protocol.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective G. Limon at (408) 730-7110.

