Sunny, windy, warm Sunday on tap. Will it get cold again soon?

Abundant sunshine, warm air and blustery winds are on tap for Sunday in Chicagoland. Temperatures were already more than 10 degrees warmer than they were 24 hours ago around the area early Sunday morning, with highs projected to rise to around 70 by the afternoon. It will remain sunny and dry, with a strong southwest wind producing gusts up to between 30 and 40 miles per hour on Sunday afternoon. A line of showers and storms is expected to come through Monday afternoon into the evening, which will cool things off for the middle of the week. But not back to frigid, winter-like temps.

