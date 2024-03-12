Sunny and Warmer Tuesday

TechCrunch

Should artists whose work was used to train generative AI like ChatGPT be compensated for their contributions? Peter Deng, VP of consumer product at OpenAI -- the maker of ChatGPT -- was loath to give an answer when asked on SXSW's main stage this afternoon. "That's a great question," he said when SignalFire venture partner (and former TechCrunch writer) Josh Constine, who interviewed Deng in a wide-ranging fireside, asked the question.