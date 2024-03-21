Sunny and warmer Thursday before storm system arrives in Central Florida

Central Florida will be sunny and warmer on Thursday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 82 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Our area will see significant changes on Friday as an extensive storm system moves through our area.

The system will bring a mix of scattered rain and isolated storms throughout Friday and Saturday morning.

Pockets of heavy rain will be the main threat, with a risk of stronger storms over South Florida and the Gulf Coast areas.

Our forecast is looking much better for Sunday, with clear skies and highs in the low to mid-70s.

