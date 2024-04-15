Sunny and warm week ahead in Central Florida

Central Florida is forecast to be sunny and warm this week.

Our area will have clear skies and highs in the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Things will only get hotter as we move through the week.

Our high temperatures will be near or above 90 degrees from Wednesday through Sunday.

We could even see a heat index, or feels-like temperature, around 100 degrees by the end of the week.

Our skies will also see more clouds starting Wednesday.

Despite the increased cloud cover, our rain chances will remain low throughout the entire week.

Our next best chance to see rain and storms will be next Monday.

