Sunny and warm weather this weekend

Another fantastic weekend is expected for Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there will be sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Orlando will be 80 degrees.

Tonight will be clear and a tad cooler, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

It will be an even better day tomorrow.

Highs will be in the low 80s for most, reaching seasonal levels.

Orlando will hit 83 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

We stay dry most of next week, but we do get hotter.

Highs hit 90 degrees by Wednesday.

