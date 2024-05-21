Sunny and warm Tuesday; timing when rain arrives

This is the last day of our very warm, sunny stretch. Temperatures are in the mid 60s to lower 70s starting us off this Tuesday morning. We are rain-free with mostly clear skies. Today will feel much like yesterday with high temperatures that will rise to the mid and upper 80s. The humidity isn’t terrible but certainly noticeable out there as dew points are in the low 60s and will remain there through the day.

Parts of the midwest will see severe weather today. The most favorable dynamics for this will be positioned over parts of Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. The Storm Prediction Center has this area highlighted under a Moderate Risk, a level 4 out 5, for severe storms today. The northwest section of Indiana is highlighted under a much lower risk for storms but there still could be a few gusty, stronger storms tonight.

A strong area of low pressure dragging a cold front will slide across the region today. We won’t see storm activity here until late tonight. These storms will be weakening as they move into the state but some could still pack some stronger winds. Scattered showers will continue through Wednesday morning before a lull in storm activity is expected.







We’ll have more cloud cover on Wednesday but should still get some breaks of sun at times. Temperatures will only rise to near 80° Wednesday afternoon.

Another wave of showers and storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon but a more prominent cluster of storms is expected to move over the southern tier of the state. This could still impact some of our counties here in central Indiana. The main concern with these storms is a damaging wind and hail threat. This storm threat should be wrapped up before midnight.









We remain unsettled with daily rain and storm chances the rest of this week and through the weekend. There is rain in the forecast for race day. However, there is still some uncertainty on the timing. Come back for updates!

