Sunny or soggy? What National Weather Service says Columbus can expect for Memorial Day

While intense heat and storms will grip much of the country, the greater Columbus area will experience more or less ideal outdoor temperatures for boating, barbecues, park adventures or pickleball.

Considered the "thermal-neutral zone" —outdoor temperatures between 68 degrees and 77 degrees— is the sweet spot of comfort in which people can easily maintain their core temperature, according to the University of Arizona. And, with few exceptions, the Memorial Day weekend will fit that range.

Temperatures today will peak at 84 degrees this afternoon. There's a 30% chance of a shower between noon and 5 p.m., according to National Weather Service. Overnight temperatures will be 61 degrees with light breezes from the north.

On Sunday, temperatures will rise into the low 80s with eastward breezes of up to 10 miles per hour, according to the NWS. There is a 30% chance of rain Sunday, which will also see a low temperature near 70 degrees.

Monday may offer the most comfortable weather with the NWS predicting a high near 78 degrees. But, there's an 80% chance of precipitation, which could bring up to about a half an inch of rainfall.

Winds from the south could reach up to 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

The Columbus are shouldn't have to deal with potentially severe storms that are forecast across parts of the central and southern plains through Saturday.

dnarciso@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: NWS: Columbus forecast for Memorial Day parades, cookouts, gatherings