Sunny skies for your Sunday

You'd think Spain would be big on solar energy generation since it's one of the sunniest countries in Europe — peak sun hours in Spain put it on par with the U.S. West Coast, after all. Barcelona-based SolarMente aims to turn solar installations into a mainstay of Spanish houses. Its CEO and co-founder, Wouter Draijer, told TechCrunch that he was spurred to start the company when he flew to Barcelona and had a bird's-eye view of how few Spanish rooftops had solar panels compared to his home country, the Netherlands.