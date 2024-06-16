Sunny skies expected for Father’s Day with high temps to follow

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Father’s Day will be sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s, but the rest of the week is expected to be hot, bringing highs in the mid-90s.

The humidity will remain low Sunday with some clouds throughout the day.

New York City forecast and PIX11’s Weather Center

Pollen levels are low and moderate around New York City Sunday.

The region will have a heat wave starting on Tuesday and peaking Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The wave could last through Saturday, but peak temperatures hitting 100 to 105 degrees.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered New York City since 2023. She joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter here.

