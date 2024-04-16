Sunny skies and dry conditions today but rain and T-storms for tomorrow
Experts say to stock up, pay close attention to weather warnings and stay off the roads as increasingly severe weather sweeps the U.S. in the spring.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet anytime soon, so it could be a good time to buy if you're financially ready. Lock in your rate today.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
Heat pumps are having a bit of a moment. Getting consumers to adopt new technology isn’t always easy, especially when it’s something as fundamental as heating and cooling. Consumer hesitancy has been on the top of Paul Lambert’s mind as he navigates bringing Quilt’s new heat pump to market.
Here are five franchises who stood out, for better or for worse.
This store card offers potential savings and financing options, but your spending power is limited to Amazon purchases only.
Chop-chop: Score a Ninja Creami for $149, a Lodge Dutch oven for $70 and a Henckels knife duo for $25.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
Use your hose and this telescoping gadget to tackle a dreaded chore without the high-wire act.
"Bluey" fans around the world experienced a roller coaster of emotions during the show's longest episode ever that premiered on April 14.
Never change, Gronk.
Magnets for the win! Trick out your phone with these excellent power banks, car mounts, wallets and more.
Morgan updated the old-school Plus Four with a better interior and tech, but it retains its iconic wood frame.
The Abarth Classiche 1300 OT was just revealed as an Alfa Romeo 4C with a new, retro body. Only five will ever be built.
Adobe says it's building an AI model to generate video. Offered as an answer of sorts to OpenAI's Sora, Google's Imagen 2 and models from the growing number of startups in the nascent generative AI video space, Adobe's model -- a part of the company's expanding Firefly family of generative AI products -- will make its way into Premiere Pro, Adobe's flagship video editing suite, sometime later this year, Adobe says. Like many generative AI video tools today, Adobe's model creates footage from scratch (either a prompt or reference images) -- and it powers three new features in Premiere Pro: object addition, object removal and generative extend.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Buckner is the 10th player the Colts have brought back from their 2023 squad.
Even with some dated design elements, Ring's latest camera offers plenty to like.
The DB12 Volante convertible brings huge power from an AMG-sourced V8, a gorgeous interior and a slick folding roof.
Last year, during Bluesky's invite-only period, the company stated that it didn't allow heads of state to sign up, and asked users to contact the startup before inviting prominent figures. Bluesky faced moderation challenges early in its life, and has had to face issues like preventing users from using racial slurs in their handles. Bluesky's rival Threads has distanced itself from actively recommending political content.