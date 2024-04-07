Are sunny skies or a cloudy day in the forecast for Monday's solar eclipse in Ohio?

The most recent forecast for temperature and precipitation.

Northeast Ohio is frequently cooler and overcast in April, with snowstorms and inclement weather all too common. However, Monday may prove to be an exceptionally temperate. The temperatures are looking mild with a good chance of clearer skies for the solar eclipse.

According to a social media post from the National Weather Service in Cleveland, rain is expected for Sunday night, but "should fizzle out for most by Monday afternoon."

Today will be a bit warmer with high temperatures in the 50s with perhaps some locations of Northwest Ohio reaching 60 degrees. Rain chances will return tonight as a warm front approaches from the southwest. Rain should fizzle out for most by Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/LwCZz4A704 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 7, 2024

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66 degrees, with a chance of showers before 10 a.m. tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service.

Below are safety guidelines to follow during a total solar eclipse from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the National Weather Service:

Normal sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection to look directly at the sun, eclipse viewers will need special eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Looking at any part of the sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the lens will cause severe eye injury.

View the sun through special eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during the partial eclipse phases before and after totality.

Totality will only last for a few minutes. The sun will still be bright during partial phases of the eclipse. Those planning on being outside for an extended period of time to watch the entire eclipse should wear sunscreen or protective clothing.

Even if skies are cloudy, people will still notice a darkening of the sky. Also, temperatures could drop between 4 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit during the eclipse. In addition, some reduction in wind speed and low-level clouds are possible.

This chart shows the climatology for the area since 1887.

