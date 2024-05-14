Sunny and pleasant today, rain returns late tomorrow

What We’re Tracking

Showers have come to an end in most areas across northeast Kansas. We are still seeing a few isolated showers in our eastern counties. Temperatures this morning are in the lower to middle 50s. After this system passes us by, we should stay rather clear on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

We see yet another active weather pattern again as another system brings in scattered showers for late Wednesday and Thursday. Overall, the temperatures will be mild with highs in the 70s for most of next week.

The good news is that we should clear out as the weekend approaches. Mostly sunshine from Friday through at least Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s by the upcoming weekend with wind becoming more southerly and picking up a bit over the weekend, as well.

