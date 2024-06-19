Out and about on a sunny June day - food pantry at work, men at play

The heat is on.

And it's not going away anytime soon.

The National Weather Service says all of northern Ohio are under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Friday.

With highs in the 90s daily, the weather service warns, the heat index − what the temperature feels like − will be between 100 and 104 degrees.

Kids cool down on when a hydrant is opened in a Richland County Park. Thursday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week.

There is also an air quality alert in effect for as soaring temperatures are creating dangerous pollution conditions.

The warmest day of the week is projected to be on Thursday as highs in the upper 90s are expected.

The Rev. Jackie Peterson sponsors a food pantry for those in need on the West Side of Marion on a sunny Saturday morning.

The weather service suggests residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

"Take extra precautions when outside," the weather service says. "Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke."

A group of guys plays tennis weekends at Pleasant High School and Wednesday and Friday at Grant Middle School. They still enjoy the action. Getting on the court last weekend, before the weather turn hot and humid, were Bhola Rama, left, Bill Young, Ed Rieke, Shiva Prasad, Rick Roe, Jeremy Yager and Mark Davis.

Things are expected to cool down − somewhat − with a high in the upper 80s forecast for Sunday.

Before the weather turned mean, Logos Christian Ministries held a free produce pantry Saturday at 582 Lee St., Marion.

Cars line up at the food pantry held Saturday on the West Side of Marion on a sunny Saturday morning.

The pantry is held noon-2 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in partnership with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective from April-December.

For more information, contact pastor Jackie Peterson at 740-223-1515, email jackiep0927@yahoo.com or visit logoschrisitianministries.com.

