A sunny and hot weekend is ahead

Many areas in Central Florida will see highs in the 90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a few locations will be close to records, but temperatures will drop around 3-4 p.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear skies with some foggy areas. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Sunday will be hot, with highs in the low 90s.

Clouds will begin to build tomorrow, and showers will be possible.

