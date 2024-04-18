Sunny and Hot today
The warm-weather staple comes in 30 colors — snap it up while it's nearly 40% off.
Spend management startup Ramp has raised another $150 million at a post-money valuation of $7.65 billion, the company confirmed to TechCrunch today. New investor Khosla Ventures and existing backer Founders Fund co-led the raise, which also included participation from new backers Sequoia Capital, Greylock and 8VC. Other existing investors Thrive Capital, General Catalyst, Sands Capital, D1 Capital, Lux Capital, Iconiq Capital, Definition Capital, Contrary Capital also put money into the latest round.
Investors have put rate-cut worries on the backburner to focus on earnings season instead.
Whether you’re looking for cash back, travel rewards, an intro 0% APR, or anything in between, the best Amex credit cards have something for almost everyone.
This week Boston Dynamics retired its well-known Atlas robot that was powered by hydraulics. Then today it unveiled its new Atlas robot, which is powered by electricity. The change might not seem like much, but TechCrunch's Brian Heater told the TechCrunch Minute that the now-deprecated hydraulics system was out of date.
Business banking startup Mercury, founded in 2017, is now launching a consumer banking product. Mercury today serves more than 100,000 businesses, many of which are startups, via its B2B practice. The expansion is a natural move for the company and one that has been in the works for a couple of years, according to Immad Akhund, Mercury’s co-founder and CEO.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet in the near future, so you may want to buy a house now if you're ready. Lock in your rate today.
It’s actually a perfect problem for generative AI to solve, and AIOps startup BigPanda announced a new generative AI tool today called Biggy to help solve some of these issues faster. Biggy is designed to look across a wide variety of IT-related data to learn how the company operates and compare it to the problem scenario and other similar scenarios and suggest a solution. BigPanda has been using AI since the early days of the company and deliberately designed two separate systems: one for the data layer and another for the AI.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Betaworks is embracing the AI trend not with yet another LLM, but instead a clutch of agent-type models automating everyday tasks that nevertheless aren't so simple to define. The investor's latest "Camp" incubator trained up and funded nine AI agent startups they hope will take on today's more tedious tasks. Betaworks CEO and founder John Borthwick thinks so.
Starting today, the Uber app will remind you to put on your seatbelt shortly after your ride starts.
Also on our cheat sheet: Spring savings on beloved brands including Dyson, Apple and Ninja.
The Overture Maps Foundation today launched the first beta of its global open map dataset. With this, the foundation, which is backed by the likes of Amazon, Esri, Meta, Microsoft and TomTom, is getting one step closer to launching a production-ready open dataset for developers who need geospatial data to power their applications. "This Beta release brings together multiple sources of open data, has been through several validation tests, is formatted in a new schema and has an entity reference system that allows attachment of other spatial data," said Marc Prioleau, executive director of Overture Maps Foundation.
More than 232,000 shoppers are resting easy with these soft linens.
These are today's mortgage rates. While rates are up since last week, they're actually about 70 basis points lower than six months ago. Lock in your rate today.
Big tech was back in favor with investors last week, despite a hot inflation report guaranteeing higher for longer interest rates.
The only thing better than an airy, lightweight frock? An airy, lightweight frock for less. Score big at Target, Amazon and Nordstrom Rack.
Today, four out of 10 Formula 1 teams use an evolution of that same technology. Now at 50 employees, Switzerland-based Neural Concept is working toward a Series B round while its software helps historic F1 teams like Williams Racing find their way back to the top of the world's premiere form of motorsport.
Many American homeowners are staying put because it's not financially smart for them to sell, stunting the number of available homes and keeping prices high.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.