Sunny and hot Thursday in Central Florida

Central Florida will have another sunny and hot day on Thursday.

Our area will see high temperatures in the mid-90s inland and the upper-80s at the coast.

We will be mainly dry, with only a slight chance of seeing scattered rain on Thursday afternoon.

Read: Nonstop ‘Disney to Disney’ flight resumes at Orlando International Airport

We will start to see some relief from the heat over the next few days.

Highs should drop down to the upper 80s over the weekend.

Read: Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday begins this weekend

Rain and storm chances will start to pick up next week.

Tropics are thankfully quiet with the start of hurricane season on Saturday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: