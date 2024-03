https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-3.mp4

A sunny and dry Easter Sunday is expected in Central Florida after this mornings patchy fog, the National Weather Service said.

A high risk for dangerous rip currents continues at the local beaches., NWS said. Entering the surf is not advised.

The high today will be 83 degrees and the low will be 58 degrees.