Sunny Day Camp helps State Police connect with community

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop J held its annual Sunny Day Camp in Lancaster County Saturday.

It was held at the Stone Gable Estate in Elizabethtown.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

The one-day event brings together first responders and the special needs community.

Troopers say its all about learning, connecting with the community, and teaching kids about the profession.

“It gives them a chance to see us when we’re not on a call and locked in,” said Trooper James Grothey, Troop J Community Service Officer. “They get to see us in happy and smiling faces when we have time to just find out who they are and more about them and their perspective on life, so I think it gives them a voice to us and we can learn from them and how to better protect them as well.”

Activities at the camp included police car rides around the venue.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.