Sunny and cooler weekend ahead in Central Florida

Central Florida is finally getting a break from the extended heat wave.

More seasonal temperatures will make a return starting Friday and lasting through the weekend.

The slight cooldown comes after we have had one of the hottest Mays on record.

Read: New cruise ship for Margaritaville at Sea set to sail out of Florida

Our area will be mostly sunny and dry over the weekend, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s.

We will also have breezier conditions with northeasterly winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts near 20 mph.

Read: What you should do now to prepare for hurricane season

For most, the weekend will remain comfortable with highs in the 80s.

Hurricane season officially begins on Saturday, but thankfully, things are quiet now.

Read: Barnes & Noble launches Summer Reading Program; kids can get a free book again

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates: