Sunny and cooler week ahead as front moves through Central Florida

After a hot weekend, Central Florida will have cooler and sunny days this week.

A front moved through our area overnight and will help cool things down over the next few days.

Our area will see high temperatures in the mid-70s Monday afternoon.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 20% chance of a shower.

Our area will warm throughout the week, and highs will be in the mid-80s by Wednesday.

We will stay mainly dry throughout the week and into the weekend.

