Sunnier, hotter weather returns this weekend

Clouds and storms brought some much needed relief from the heat and much needed rain across parts of New Mexico Friday. Drier and hotter weather returns this weekend.

Some much needed rain fell across parts of New Mexico today, especially along and north of I-40. The rain and Temperatures have been over 30° cooler today in the northern half of New Mexico, while southern New Mexico is still climbing into the triple-digits. A few isolated storms will continue in eastern New Mexico through Saturday morning, before drier weather returns around 8 AM.

Drier and hotter weather moves in starting Saturday. Temperatures will climb back to near and warmer than normal Saturday afternoon with sunny to mostly sunny skies. It will be even hotter on Father’s Day with more 90s and 100s. The heat will continue into early next week, with high temperatures falling only a couple degrees. Windier weather develops Monday afternoon, likely bringing a high fire danger across parts of the state. The windy weather won’t last long with quieter conditions again by Wednesday.

A monsoon-like patter will develop late next week and bringing back scattered afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances beginning next Thursday and will likely continue into the following weekend.

