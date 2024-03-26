Demolition continues at the former Coney Island Sunlite Pool in Anderson Township, Ohio, on Friday, March 22, 2024. Demolition of Coney Island's Sunlite Pool began Thursday, despite advocates’ efforts to raise money to buy the iconic Cincinnati structure and get elected officials to help save it.

Our beloved Sunlite Pool departed this world today, March 21, 2024. She was just shy of her momentous 100th birthday.

Her battle to live began on Dec. 14, 2023 when her new caretakers, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra/Music and Event Management, Inc. took her off life support.

Savingconeyislanders.com had diligently tried to reach out to CSO, Anderson Township trustees, Cincinnati City Council, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, state representatives, you name it. And in the end, no one came to her aid.

No one.

During her tenure, she provided life-saving swim lessons to countless children. She gave families − no matter your race, color, age, or abilities − a place to swim affordably. Many teenagers found their first jobs with her. She was just that one and only kind of pool.

Some say she was a lifesaver, a constant companion and a source of great joy.

Coney Island Sunlite Pool is open and lots of people escaped the heat by diving into the cool water, Friday, July 3, 2020. People cannot wear masks in the water, but social distancing is encouraged.

Her cause of death is listed as CSO/MEMI. They decided that the many who loved her, just did not matter. CSO − not a community, service, to others organization.

You did nothing. What are we to do?

Our quality of life just died today because of deference to the money brokers of the CSO and not taking a stand for Anderson Township.

Nancy Flammer, Anderson Township

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coney Island's Sunlite Pool obituary: 'Our quality of life just died'