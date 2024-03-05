Sunlite Pool was never dying, but Cincinnati Symphony is killing it | Letters

Coney Island Sunlite Pool is open and lots of people escaped the heat by diving into the cool water, Friday, July 3, 2020. People cannot wear masks in the water, but social distancing is encouraged.

Add yet another voice to the overwhelming chorus of those who are appalled by the terrible decision by CSO/MEMI to destroy Sunlite Pool at Coney Island and by the misinformation they have presented.

Sunlite Pool was never "dying," but CSO is trying their best to kill it. The pool still draws huge crowds every day all summer long. The amusement park closed at the height of its popularity in 1971 (not 1972) because it was landlocked and too expensive to keep rebuilding after near annual flooding. The company line from CSO supporters that it's "time to move on" is a rather lame talking point to quell the outrage from the majority of the public who want to keep the pool for future generations of children who will never have the money to attend an overpriced concert.

CSO's vast fortune, along with the $20 million of corporate welfare they are seeking from taxpayers, will not stop the Ohio River from flooding that location as it did in 1937, 1997, and since the beginning of time. Lots of luck with the cleanup CSO. This former patron, and plenty more, are done.

Mike Hils, Fort Thomas

Coney Island supporters must make their voices heard

Regarding, "Where is the outrage regarding 'murder of Coney Island?'" (Feb. 28): The editorial written by Lori Kirstein echoes my own frustrations with the opaqueness of the CSO's proposed deal to build a music venue at Coney Island and eliminate the Sunlite Pool, one of Cincinnati's iconic venues. Coney Island is several hundred acres, and the pool is is only a handful. Certainly, there is room for both. I will not repeat Kirstein's passionate plea.

I love the CSO and have been a subscriber and a donor for over two decades. It may be that the CSO has become arrogant and lost sight of its own humble beginnings. I hope not. Kirstein is correct. If Cincinnatians really care about the Sunlite Pool, they will speak up. Then we will see if the CSO is arrogant or a responsible elder statesman of the cultural art scene in Cincinnati. As for me, I will not be donating to the CSO this year, which saddens me. But we all need to make our voices heard in some way. I have not yet decided whether I will renew my subscription for the upcoming season.

So, Cincinnati, let your voices be heard in the hope a dialogue can be started with our CSO.

Rod McFaull, Sycamore Township

Flooding concerns won't stop new CSO music venue

Regarding, "Coney Island has been dying for decades; it's time to move on," (Feb. 28): Letter writer Brian Frank makes several good points regarding the reasons for Coney Island's inability to maintain its infrastructure: primarily, the ecological impacts and flooding problems. However, the CSO-MEMI organization doesn't plan to let those stand in the way of bringing thousands of cars and tens of thousands of people who will pay more than the cost of pool entrance to the site per season. They have received a promise of tax money/grant from the state of Ohio that will allow them to proceed with their plans. There is room on the site for at least the Sunlite Pool to be maintained, along with their plans for a redundant music venue. CSO-MEMI owes it to the broader Cincinnati community to include the people's interests.

Suellyn Shupe, East Price Hill

The loss of Sunite Pool would be a huge wound to Cincinnati

In response to the letter to the editor titled, "Coney Island has been dying for decades; it's time to move on," (Feb. 28): I suspect that Brian Frank, who wrote this letter in which he expressed that Sunlite Pool is not worth saving, has not had the joy of visiting this pool in the past several years. He has not experienced the tranquility of sitting in a lounge chair under 75-year-old shade trees, close to the pool's edge. He might not have heard the joyful shrieks of children as they playfully skirt in and out under the fountains of water. Perhaps, he has not observed the hundreds of kids that are engaged in swim lessons every summer evening. Maybe, he has not watched the joyful teenagers diving off the diving boards, seeing who can make the biggest splash. If he had gone to the pool, he would understand what a beautiful, unique treasure Sunlite Pool is and would understand the urgency to save this historic gem. Flooding has existed in this area since the initiation of the pool in the 1920s and will continue on, for whomever manages this property. Wake up. The loss of Sunlite Pool would be a huge wound to this city.

Maureen Dewing, Anderson Township

No more donations to CSO

I have seen several letters to the editor and opinions about the future, or should I say non-future, of the Sunlite Pool. I have long been an attendee to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and have enjoyed it a lot. In the past when the CSO called for donations, I contributed. Then I read that the CSO was putting money into The Banks' very noisy music venue, and now the CSO is eliminating the very attractive family pool. Well, that is their money, but it won't be mine. That is the end of my donations to CSO.

Frederick Outten, Covington

I hope Cincinnati Symphony doesn't buy anything else

What does the CSO have against Cincinnati? To quote Steve Hampton, executive director of the Brewery District Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation: "Mid-Point changed their model, they lost their spirit." He said this in reference to the ill-fated music festival that went poof after the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra purchased it.

They also apparently rushed to beat the people across the river with their music venue without due diligence to noise issues. Who knows how much that might cost to fix?

Now, they are doing the same to Sunlite Pool. One would think the CSO would have a better handle on the legacy of our institutions and traditions if they want our tax dollars. Hope they don't buy anything else.

William Ritchie, Columbia Township

