Sunland Park Fire responding to crash involving a pedestrian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian Monday night, March 11, according to the department’s X account.

The crash happened along Racetrack Drive between McNutt Road and Futurity Drive. The initial call came in at around 9:15 p.m.

No information was immediately available about the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

The incident is under investigation by law enforcement. Racetrack Drive is expected to be closed for several hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.