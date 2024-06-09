Sunland Park Fire recovers body in desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sunland Park Fire recovered a body in the desert late Saturday night, June 8, the department said.

The call came in at 11:55 p.m. Saturday. The body was found in the desert off Gila Drive and Carrizo Drive, fire officials said.

The incident is under investigation by Sunland Park Police and the Office of the Medical Investigator.

It was the continuation of a busy week for Sunland Park Fire. They rescued three people with heat-related illnesses or injuries on Friday in two separate incidents.

Wednesday, they recovered two bodies in the desert off Mile Marker 6 on McNutt Road.

