Sunday wreck leads to felony DUI charge

OXFORD – A single-car wreck on the east side of Oxford on Sunday ended with the driver facing a charge of felony driving under the influence.

Oxford police responded to a single-vehicle accident Sunday, May 12, on Highway 6 near Buddy East Parkway. Responding officers say they found open containers of alcohol within the vehicle. The investigation revealed that the driver had at least three prior DUI convictions.

Lawrence Young, 32, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence-fourth offense.

Young was taken before an Oxford Municipal Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $25,000 bond.