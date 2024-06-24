Sunday storms break South Jersey heat wave and topple trees

Powerful thunderstorms that broke a heat wave in South Jersey also battered the local landscape.

Wind gusts knocked down trees throughout the region with speeds that reached 56 mph in Riverton at 6:09 p.m. Sunday, said the National Weather Service in Westampton.

About the same time, multiple trees were blown down along the Delaware River shoreline in Delanco, where a gazebo also collapsed, the agency said.

Among other damage reports, it said a fallen tree blocked part of the northbound New Jersey Turnpike near the interchange with Route 322 in West Deptford. A tree also fell on the turnpike in hard-hit Moorestown, but the impact of that incident no traffic was not immediately known.

A massive branch lies across a home and driveway, which holds a parked car, on North Syracuse Drive in Cherry Hill. The branch fell during a thunderstorm on Sunday, June 23.

Relatively small power outages were reported scattered across the area on Monday.

On the plus side, Sunday's storms broke a nearly week-long heat wave in the region.

🌞 Rise and Shine! A much more comfortable airmass will be in place today as dew points will be falling into the 50s this afternoon behind a cold frontal passage. Other than a stray shower across the Delmarva, plentiful sunshine is expected.#DEwx #MDwx #PAwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/qn31kwS5YG — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 24, 2024

How much rain did South Jersey get?

Based on preliminary climate reports from the National Weather Service, areas of South Jersey tallied around 0.3 inches of rainfall in the past 24 hours, as of Monday morning.

Philadelphia reported 0.37 inches.

Much of Sunday's wind damage occurred from about 6 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, when gusts exceeded 50 mph at Fort Dix and the Jobstown section of Springfield in Burlington County.

A fallen branch obscures a vehicle in an unlucky spot outside a North Syracuse Drive house in Cherry Hill. The branch came down during powerful thunderstorms on Sunday evening.

A 44 mph gust was reported at Philadelphia International Airport at 7:34 p.m. , the weather service said.

Wind damage also occurred in Bellmawr, Cherry Hill, Haddon Township and Mount Laurel.

Did South Jersey's heat wave break records?

The region's first heat wave of the summer was originally forecasted to match some records for high heat.

According to the NWS office in Westampton, this past episode of heat did beat and tie some records for the Atlantic City and Philadelphia climate centers.

Philadelphia had a record high temperature of 98 degrees on June 23, breaking the previous record set at 97 degrees in 1888, while Atlantic City tied its record of 98 degrees.

Atlantic City also broke the record for warmest low temperature with 73 degrees on June 22 and 74 degrees on June 23, and Philadelphia tied its record of 75 degrees on June 22.

Between our 9 climate sites, we recorded 20 broken or tied record high temperatures or record high low temperatures! Here is a summary of all of the records broken or tied over the past several days. The heat breaks today with more seasonable temperatures #NJwx #DEwx #PAwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/VxCniiBxRv — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 24, 2024

What is the weather this week in South Jersey?

The heat wave may be over, but that doesn't mean it'll be getting cold anytime soon.

High temperatures in South Jersey will range from the mid-80s to mid-90s this week, peaking at 95 degrees on Wednesday.

A tree, its trunk snapped by a thunderstorm, lies outside a home on North Syracuse Drive in Cherry Hill.

Coastal temps will be a bit cooler.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to have a chance of showers.

