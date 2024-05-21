Sunday’s storms across Kansas produced 2 confirmed tornadoes

KANSAS (KSNW) — The National Weather Service in Wichita says its damage survey team found two areas of tornado damage across central Kansas from Sunday’s storms.

“One was northwest of the town of Russell, and the other was northeast of Wilson,” the NWS said in a tweet.

The NWS rated both tornadoes as EF-1s.

Russell

The Russell tornado began at 3:32 p.m. and was on the ground for 10 minutes. It traveled 1.7 miles with estimated peak winds reaching 98 mph.

“Majority of the damage was to numerous power poles that were either broken or leaning,” the NWS said.

Wilson

The Wilson tornado began at 4:20 p.m. and was on the ground for 5 minutes. It traveled 0.4 miles with estimated peak winds reaching 100 mph.

Across Kansas

Other parts of the state were also affected by Sunday’s storms.

Several cities declared local states of emergency, leading Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to issue a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation.

KSN Anchor and Reporter Craig Andres traveled to Newton and KSN Reporter Derek Lytle went to Reno County to assess the damage and talk to city leaders about what is to follow.

More than 16,000 Evergy customers have been without power.

The City of Halstead is one of many that has already announced cleanup protocols following the storms.

