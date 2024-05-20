Sunday shooting on Lane Avenue sends man to hospital

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Normandy Boulevard.

Police said a man was at a red light on Lane Ave South when several suspects pulled up in another car and shot at the victim.

The victim hit the gas to get away. He lost his front bumper after hitting the curb and ended up here at a nearby Care Spot Urgent Care building on Normandy Boulevard.

The victim was driving this purple Nissan. Following the shooting, the car’s back window was broken, the tires were flat and the airbag was deployed.

Rebecca Faulk lives in the area and said she couldn’t believe this would happen.

“It’s very sad,” she said. “It’s happening more and more in the daylight; they’re not even scared anymore.”

Action News Jax first told you Saturday when there was a shooting with similar circumstances. The Saturday shooting involved a purple Nissan with several bullet holes also ended up at a Care Spot Urgent Care building. Two people, including a teenager, drove there for treatment. This happened on Argyle Forest Boulevard about 9 miles away from Sunday’s shooting.

Sergeant Scott with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said, “There’s nothing at this point that’s tied into any other shootings, but we are early on in this investigation. That could change.”

The suspects are still at large in both shootings.

The victim in Sunday’s shooting has several bullet wounds but is in stable condition.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

