Sunday night fire in Newburgh displaces 33 people. Cause still under investigation

CITY OF NEWBURGH - A four-alarm fire Sunday night in Newburgh left 33 people homeless, including three infants.

The fire broke out and was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in an apparently abandoned building at 36 Lutheran St.

That building was fully engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived.

The flames spread to adjoining buildings on both sides.

The city said in a news release that the hydrants on Lutheran Street are fed by pipes limited in size due to the age of the infrastructure in that part of the city.

The third and fourth alarms were sounded to bring additional firefighters to the area to access hydrants on Carter and DuBois streets, several blocks away, and bring that water to the fire scene.

Three people suffered minor burns, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire was reported under control just before 12:45 a.m. Monday, and crews began overhauling the fire-damaged buildings. City firefighters were on the scene until 7 a.m.

Members of the Red Cross met displaced residents at the Newburgh Activity Center in Delano-Hitch Recreation Park on Washington Street, where they provided them with temporary lodging and other assistance.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Orange County and City of Newburgh fire investigators and the City of Newburgh Police Department.

