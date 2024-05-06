Sunday night fight leads to shooting in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A fight just after 9 p.m. led to a shooting in Southwest Oklahoma City Sunday night.
Oklahoma City Police said that a person was shot in the leg after two men started fighting near Southwest 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Officials said that it should be a non-fatal injury but will know more soon.
A KFOR team is headed there now and will know more soon.
