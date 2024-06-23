Sunday Morning Matters: Adam Schiff on local endorsements, upcoming election, water

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – With less than five months until voters cast their ballots in the presidential general election in November, two senate candidates are making their pitch to represent the state of California.

Southern California Congressman Adam Schiff and former Major League Baseball player Steve Garvey are running against each other to fill the seat left by the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

This week on Sunday Morning Matters, Eric Rucker spoke with Rep. Schiff about his message to voters ahead of the election.

Schiff spoke about the importance of local endorsements from right here in the Valley, how he plans to reach voters from all walks of life, and what kinds of policies he would like to pursue if elected to the Senate this fall.

He also shared his thoughts on water access for Valley farmers and families, and how he wants to address climate change locally, within the state, and nationwide.

