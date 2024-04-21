A Montgomery home was damaged by fire early Sunday morning, April 21, on the 800 block of Greg Drive.

Montgomery Fire Rescue responded to a one-story residential fire at 4:42 a.m. According to a release from Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper, the fire happened at an occupied building and there were visible flames and smoke. Firefighters made their way to the interior to extinguish the fire and search for victims.

Cooper said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Sunday morning fire damages Montgomery home