Sunday letters: Trump and Christian nationalism; fleeced by the Democrats

Christian nationalism will be 'infused' into Trump’s agenda

If you are upset by the reversal of Roe v. Wade, wait until you hear how Christian nationalists in a new Trump administration would push for a nationwide abortion ban, outlawing same-sex marriage, restricting birth control, repealing LGBT+ rights, and ending surrogacy, no-fault divorce and sex education in schools.

Note: Christian nationalists should not be confused with evangelical or mainstream Christians, although there may be some crossover.

Christian nationalists believe that America is a white Christian nation and that their faith should be prioritized in government and public life. Separation of church and state to them is anathema. They believe that as we Americans have become less religious and more diverse, Christianity is under assault.

According to the digital newspaper Politico, Russell Vought, who headed Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, will be “spearheading the effort to infuse Christian nationalism into a second Trump administration.” Vought is in line to be Trump’s chief of staff.

Donald Trump is not a religious man, although lately he has been ramping up the “spiritual” language, even calling himself “the chosen one.” He has already said, “Upon taking office, I will create a new federal task force on fighting anti-Christian bias.”

Christian nationalism is anti-democratic and fascist, the belief that America is a nation by and for Christians alone. It fits perfectly into Trump’s anti-immigration rantings and racism, his support of white supremacists and his authoritarian ambitions.

We are already seeing signs of it creeping into the judiciary: Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. recently renewed his criticism of the Supreme Court’s recognizing the right to same-sex marriage. And the decision of Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker that frozen embryos are legally protected children. “Human life,” Parker wrote, “cannot be wrongfully destroyed without incurring the wrath of a holy God, who views the destruction of His image as an affront to Himself.”

Not exactly separation of church and state.

Gordon Rowley, Wakefield

Former President Donald Trump addresses the 2024 NRB International Christian Media Convention sponsored by the National Religious Broadcasters association in Nashville, Tenn., last week.

Democratic fleecing

In his letter to the editor ("The grift goes on and on," Feb. 24), Steve Knapp echoes the demonization of Donald Trump and his supporters. Mr. Knapp’s offense at the phrase “Make America Great Again” reveals his Marxist mindset.

Amidst the usual anti-Trump tirade and Democratic falsehoods, he cites the proverb, “A fool and his money are soon parted.” Ironically, this quote better suits Rhode Island Democratic voters. Despite millions spent on bridge inspections, our infrastructure crumbles − some bridges decay to the point of disrupting daily life. Tax dollars meant for road and bridge repairs now fund rebuilding a single bridge, paying police overtime, and repairing connecting roads that suffer damage from diverted heavy vehicles.

Rhode Island taxpayers, under the rule of Democratic leaders, are being fleeced for $180 million and counting for a soccer stadium they’ll never own. In light of this, the revised quote should read, “A Rhode Islander and their money are soon fleeced!”

J. Edward Toole, West Warwick

Lawmaker on the wrong side of history

An article on Rep. Patricia Morgan ("For Patricia Morgan, military devotion is personal," Veterans Voice, Feb. 19) completely whitewashes the U.S. involvement in Vietnam. An egregious statement describes the murder of students at Kent State by the Ohio National Guard during Rep. Morgan’s attendance: "SDS students burned down the ROTC facility and four students were killed.”

She describes it as “another incident that had a profound effect on her life.” Atrocious editing allowed such a misrepresentation of the Kent State murders, where four unarmed students were killed and nine wounded by the Ohio National Guard. Given this stark contrast, protesters killed for opposing the slaughter in Vietnam and those doing the slaughtering, Rep. Morgan chose the latter.

The article inadvertently, I presume, shows she was on the wrong side of history then as she is now. Devotedly so, one concludes.

Sean Hagberg, Cranston

Helping our neighbors in need

Due to colder temperatures, in combination with high prices for essential everyday items including food, rent and utilities, more and more Rhode Island households that are not eligible for federal or state assistance are finding themselves in temporary crisis and in desperate need of home heating assistance. Thankfully, the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, administered by United Way of Rhode Island, is available to provide some warmth.

The Fund, sponsored by Block Island Utility District, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services, Rhode Island Energy and RISEC, is often the last resort for families who are in need of a little help to get through a tough time. With this in mind, those looking for assistance from the Fund should visit the nearest Community Action Program (CAP) agency or call the United Way 2-1-1 information line to determine eligibility.

Unfortunately, we expect the urgency of need for energy assistance to continue to escalate the rest of the winter and into the spring. To help us satisfy the more than 1,000 requests for heating assistance anticipated this winter alone, I appeal to everyone in the state to join the sponsoring energy companies to “Warm Thy Neighbor.”

Rhode Islanders can give to the Fund by mailing the yellow Good Neighbor Energy Fund donation envelope found as an insert in monthly utility bills, by scanning the QR code on the donation envelope, texting WARM to 91999, using a credit or debit card at www.rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org or by sending a check, payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund,” to Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02909-2459.

On behalf of all those families in need, thank you.

Mike Kirkwood, chairperson, 2024 Good Neighbor Energy Fund campaign

Student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden, in his endless pandering to amass 2024 presidential votes, has by executive order canceled student loans for 153,000 people at a cost of $1.2 billion, after the Supreme Court struck down his earlier plan to cancel $430 billion.

Thus far, President Biden, either by executive order or through the Education Department, has cancelled $138 billion in student loans affecting 3.9 million people. In addition, the Penn Wharton Budget Model has calculated that loan forgiveness based on the Biden administration’s income driven repayment plan will cost U.S. taxpayers $475 billion over 10 years.

Left-leaning progressive and young voters whose support Biden will need to win reelection in 2024 have been very vocal in advocating for student loan forgiveness on a large scale. This seems very unfair to those who have either paid off their debt or never went to college, and sets the stage for further expectations of student loan forgiveness by government. In these inflationary times, shifting billions of dollars onto taxpayers is at best an outrageous Band-Aid solution and blatant and shameless vote gathering effort.

Peter Buonfiglio, Cranston

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sunday letters: Trump and Christian nationalism; fleeced by the Democrats