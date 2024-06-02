Sunday letters: An oasis in a triple-decker; protecting RI's forests

Neighborhoods of triple-deckers, like this one on Pacific Street in Central Falls, were common in cities that saw an influx of factory workers, many of them immigrants, in the early 20th century.

Triple-deckers were an oasis for newcomers

Recent stories in the Providence Journal present an interesting dichotomy. On the one hand, recurring articles document the lack of affordable housing throughout the state, particularly in our urban centers. And then there is Tom Mooney’s story, “RI’s triple-deckers were efficient housing for generations. Why did we stop building them?” (News, Feb. 22). The article presents a thoughtful history of multi-family dwellings in Rhode Island, including how they helped solve past housing crises. One line had heart-touching resonance for me: “Triple-deckers were the oasis for newcomers dropped into a new world.”

That certainly was the case at 77-79 Sycamore Street in Providence, where an ever-changing cohort of Santoros lived in two properties my father owned: one a triple-decker, the other a two-family. My upbringing in our enclave during the 1950s was a godsend. Amid aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, great-grandparents, and family friends, in addition to my immediate family, I learned about sharing, respectfulness, kindness, and responsibility. And if I needed a therapist, I could find one right up the back stairway.

While triple-deckers are unlikely to rise again today, as Mr. Mooney’s article explained, ours was an oasis for me growing up.

Ernie Santoro, Wakefield

Support RI's forest protection act

Currently, there are NO state laws protecting rare, old, or any state-owned forests. Rhode Island is in fact the only state in New England with no state-owned forests protected from logging.

That means any forest on state land could be logged at any time.

DEM has conducted clear-cutting in state forests. In 2020, DEM clear-cut in 195 acres of forest in the Arcadia Management Area.

The Old Growth Forest Protection Act 2024 H7293, S2299 would create the first state law in Rhode Island's history to protect forests and biodiversity.

This bill would prohibit logging in Old Growth Forests which contain more biodiversity and store more carbon than an average Rhode Island forest. It creates a functional natural areas preserve system which will protect from logging rare or ecologically important forests to remain untouched in their natural state. It would also require environmental review before state logging operations to make sure no rare forests or endangered species are disturbed, and it would create the new Rhode Island Natural Heritage Program, which would have the responsibility to designate protected forests and monitor and protect biodiversity in the state.

Please support the Old Growth Forest Protection Act to finally create state laws to protect our rare and Old Growth public forests.

Nathan Cornell, Warwick

The writer is president of the Old Growth Tree Society.

A battle for democracy

John Anderson blames President Biden for "dumbing down America" (Letters, May 26). It is amazing how Trump supporters can ignore the idiotic statements the former president has made and continues to make while mocking Biden!

Mr. Anderson quotes a small part of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's answer as to what defines a woman while ignoring the takeover of the Supreme Court by conservative activist Leonard Leo. Justice Jackson went on to clarify her role as a judge whose duty it is to adjudicate disputes, not taking the bait from Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Mr. Leo's present "job" is to pour millions of dollars into the Supreme Court to woo justices for Trump with trips and gifts and bribes. Is Mr. Anderson concerned that flying insurrection flags and riding around in expensive RVs give pause when it is a justice enjoying the grift? Is it not troubling that a couple of Supreme Court justices seem to be chanting "Stop the Steal"? SCOTUS is not Q-ANON.

We are in a battle for the very democracy we are supposed to uphold. Fabricating nonsense about college students being ignorant about history, lying about the economy and unemployment under Biden (the economy is up and the unemployment is actually down) and backing a candidate who sucks up to racists and fascists and childish name-calling is more in line with dumbing down.

Richard Donelly, Providence

Disputes can be settled out of court

As a certified dispute mediator in private practice, as well as a Rhode Island District Court mediator, I read the article "Judge rules on dog ownership after couple's rocky breakup" (News, May 22) with great interest and wonder: How much time and money did this ordeal cost the parties involved?

I have mediated such cases − most recently, a custody dispute over a beloved cat shared by roommates who were parting ways.

Neither had the money nor inclination to hire a lawyer. Within a week, we were able to schedule the mediation, and in three hours we reached an agreement that both parties could feel good about. It was what we hope for in mediation: a win-win.

Lawsuits are not the only answer to settling disputes − and even judges know this, often referring cases out to mediation. With the willingness to sit down and hear each other out, both parties can save a lot of time, money and stress through mediation.

Phyllis Waldman

The writer works with the Center for Mediation and Collaboration RI in Warwick.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sunday letters: An oasis in a triple-decker; protecting RI's forests