Sunday letters: Guns, bridges and suicide prevention; Trump verdict reaction

Gun suicides vs. bridge suicides

Are those who die from gun suicides more important than those who jump from bridges? It looks like the General Assembly thinks so. Since 70% of gun deaths in Rhode Island are suicides, legislators passed a law that severely restricts law-abiding citizens the constitutional right to self-defense by requiring guns be locked at all times. One can't "bear arms" if the arms are inaccessible.

Yet the legislators refuse to fund suicide barriers on our four major bridges ("Advocates reeling after two studies question feasibility of bridge barriers," News, June 10).

What's ironic about this oxymoron is that installing suicide barriers on our bridges would not deprive anyone of their rights but would cost money. Conversely, depriving citizens of the right to "bear arms" costs no money.

Apparently, in the fight between rights and money, money wins. Talk about legislative hypocrisy! This takes the cake!

Lonnie Barham, Warwick

The verdict speaks for itself

In his letter to the editor, “Not a time for gloating” (June 9), Edward J. Greenan accuses Sen. Jack Reed of showing dishonor to convicted felon Donald Trump, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of missing law school classes for comments they made to Katherine Gregg as reactions to the Trump conviction in her front-page story, ”RI GOP calls for unity behind convicted Trump” (News, June 1). The remarks by both senators were factual and appropriate, not even close to gloating.

Much more illuminating were the remarks of leading Republicans interviewed by Ms. Gregg. Steve Frias, Republican National Committeeman, said he respected the verdict, and the legal system is “not rigged,” while Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, a Cranston mayoral candidate, seemed to be accepting of the verdict, while waiting for the court of public opinion to weigh in, probably in November. State Chairman Joe Powers and Young Republicans leader Ken Naylor issued the expected pro-Trump boilerplate messages.

However, none of them could muster the level of Trump-worship offered by Rep. Patricia Morgan, who actually proclaimed, ”I stand with President Trump because he stands for America’s core values.” It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall when Patricia Morgan and Donald Trump sit down for a conversation about America’s "core values.” Not to be missed!

John F. Hagan, West Warwick

Too little, too late on immigration order

Biden seeks to tighten border blares the June 4 Wall Street Journal headline!

President Biden recently signed an executive order restricting migrants who cross the southern border illegally from claiming asylum. After the president’s policies allowed millions of illegal migrants to cross into our country, with many claiming asylum, his attempt to quell voter discontent with his handling of immigration ahead of the presidential election comes too little, too late, and could only appeal to the lowest information voters and Trump haters!

Peter Buonfiglio, Cranston

Many presidential executive orders

In her letter "Threat to democracy has many behaviors" (June 9), Kathy Lee suggests that President Biden's use of 138 executive orders is "dictator behavior." Perhaps she does not know, or has forgotten, that former President Donald Trump issued 220 executive orders during his presidency.

President Biden has a long way to go to catch up on such "dictator behavior." Facts matter.

Lauren Jones, Providence

GOP is hardly a moral majority

“The Colorado Republican Party says it stands by a social media post that called for the burning of all Pride flags this week as the LGBTQ+ community celebrated the beginning of Pride month. ‘Burn all the #pride flags this June,’ the state GOP wrote Monday in a post on X. The party also sent an email saying ‘The month of June has arrived and once again the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children’” (News, June 6).

One wonders if this is the same GOP party whose presidential candidate was found guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election, and is now a convicted felon, who once bragged and said on tape about the norms of being a famous man: “They let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p---y.”

Decent, righteous and holy? I think not! “Sin is sin. All sins are equal. Your sins and mine are different, but they're the same before God.” The GOP is a party that sees itself as a moral majority, to steal the original Jerry Falwell phrase, and will force all the facts to fit that narrative. The hallmark of the modern Republican Party is its shamelessness.

Rev. John R. Warner, Cranston

No enforcement of bridge laws

As a Riverside resident who works in Smithfield, I deal daily with the bridge disaster. There is a regulation that trucks, buses, and other large vehicles are to use the wider right lane only. When they do not, they effectively take up two lanes as there is no room to drive beside them safely.

Every day, however, I see them totally ignoring this regulation, contributing immensely to the daily gridlock. I have seen semis, RIPTA buses, Amazon and UPS trucks, even RIDOT trucks using the narrower lanes. Worse, I see no attempt at enforcement by the state police. I have seen trucks in the wrong lane drive right by officers stationed on the roadside with no reaction.

We need enforcement of this rule to help make everyone's commute a bit easier.

Rick Deblois, East Providence

A day to remember dad

I used to shine my father’s shoes. It was something I enjoyed doing for him because, as I knew full well, he was someone who would do anything for me.My father was a business executive. He dressed like a businessman. He looked comfortable in business clothes.His business attire consisted of a starched white shirt (packaged individually with cardboard backing from Security Cleansers), perfectly knotted tie (selected by my mother), and two-piece suit from Donnelly’s (also selected by my mother). Nunn Bush tie dress shoes completed the ensemble. I took care of the shoes.Thinking back, he never directly asked me to do this for him. The request came more as a gentle hint or suggestion: “Boy, I could sure use a shine” was the way he would put it. That was the signal for me to get busy.After spreading newspaper on the kitchen table, I would remove the laces, clean the leather with a damp cloth, apply the polish and then buff to a glossy shine with a shoe brush.I would replace the laces and, as a finishing touch, I would apply liquid black polish to the heels and outer edge of the soles. They looked sharp when I was finished with them. He was pleased with the result.My father, who passed away in 1989, was a good man. He was a devoted husband and father. And I would gladly shine his shoes again if I had the chance.A. H. Liddle, Warwick

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Sunday letters: Guns, bridges and suicide prevention; Trump verdict reaction