Sunday Fort Collins weather updates: What we know for Taste of Fort Collins' final day

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Fort Collins area again Sunday, June 9, after weather prompted Taste of Fort Collins delays and a severe thunderstorm watch went into effect Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service had issued a hazardous weather outlook for northeast and north central Colorado, including Larimer County.

"Showers and thunderstorms are likely today over the Front Range and in areas just east of the mountains including Denver," the outlook says. "

Elsewhere, isolated thunderstorms are expected. The threat of severe storms is lower than yesterday, but there is potential for a few strong to severe storms east of I-25."

You can read the full outlook on the National Weather Service website.

If severe weather hits and/or weather impacts Taste of Fort Collins' final day Sunday, we'll share additional updates below.

Fort Collins weather forecast for Sunday

The National Weather Service forecast for Fort Collins calls for:

Chance of showers and thunderstorms: 50%, mostly after noon. 40% before midnight.

Partly sunny, high near 80 degrees, low around 56.

Fort Collins weather forecast for this week

Monday, June 10:

Chance of showers and thunderstorms: 40%, after noon. 20% before midnight.

Mostly cloudy, high near 85, low around 57.

Tuesday, June 11:

Chance of showers and thunderstorms: 20%, after noon. (The forecast calls for a "mostly clear" night Tuesday.)

Mostly sunny, high near 86, low around 57.

Wednesday, June 12:

Chance of showers and thunderstorms: None listed as of Sunday morning.

Sunny, high near 94, low around 60.

Thursday, June 13:

Chance of showers and thunderstorms: Slight, both after noon and before midnight.

Sunny, high near 94, low around 61.

Friday, June 14:

Chance of showers and thunderstorms: "A chance."

Partly sunny, high near 88, low around 58.

Information: National Weather Service

Did Taste of Fort Collins happen Saturday?

There were some weather delays, but those impacts cleared up Saturday afternoon.

If you missed it (or just want to relive the fun), check out staff photos from the day, including headliner Andy Grammer's show.

Rick Ross is Sunday's headliner, with the show scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. You can text TASTEOFFC to 888-777 to sign up for event updates.

And if you're wondering about refunds for weather delays or cancellations, the Taste of Fort Collins website is clear: "Absolutely no refunds will be issued."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins weather updates: Sunday forecast for Taste of Fort Collins