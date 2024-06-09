Sunday Forecast: Cooler and Breezy Sunday, Gradually Warming Up into the Week Ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan will continue to see cooler-than-normal temperatures from today into almost mid-week before we start to trend closer to seasonally average.

Today we woke up with temperatures in the 50s with patchy fog and cloudy skies, eventually as the sun rose and winds picked up clouds moved out of the forecast. Temperatures today remain cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area with gusty winds that could gust upwards of 30 to 40 miles per hour at times. The wind mixed with the cooler temperatures will make it feel like a late fall day rather than almost summer. A weak cold front will bring the chance for clouds back to the area this afternoon mainly to the north of I-96, those clouds stick with us overnight and eventually fizzle out early Monday morning. Expect temperatures tonight to remain cool in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We see cooler and drier conditions behind the cold front for Monday, with temperatures only getting into the upper 60s for the day with plenty of sunshine. The sun will still be deceiving so wear sunscreen and sun protection for the day! With a cooler day comes a cooler night, temperatures will drop back into the low to mid-40s Monday night with a slight chance to see the upper 30s in our cooler parts of the area.

Heading into midweek we start to see a warming trend as the high-pressure system that brought those chilly conditions pushes east we will start to get warmer air from the southern U.S., we also begin to see our rain chances increase slightly, however, the majority of us stay dry, and temperatures for Tuesday are back into the low to mid-70s for the day which is slightly below normal for this time of year. Skies see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the day.

The forecast continues to see a mix of clouds and sunshine into Wednesday as temperatures warm back into the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front brings back the threat of showers and storms for Wednesday night into Thursday.

After a chilly start to the week, we will continue to see temperatures in the 80s in the forecast with a mix of clouds sunshine, and even humidity returning late next week. Other than the chance for afternoon pop-up showers and storms this week looks to remain dry for the most part.

