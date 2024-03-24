Sunday’s forecast calls for storms with strong winds, quarter-size hail. Here’s when

Thunderstorms capable of strong winds and hail are forecast to impact the Wichita area starting Sunday evening.

The timing for Wichita lies between 7 and 11 p.m. with the greatest chances from 7 to 8 p.m. During this period, the area could see quarter-size hail and 60-65 mph wind gusts, according to a National Weather Service severe weather briefing.

A detailed NWS forecast currently shows a high temperature of 58 degrees with a 90% chance of rain on Sunday for Wichita. That is expected to drop to 48 degrees with a 70% chance of rain into the night.

Areas south and west of Wichita are expected to see a greater threat of severe storms, such as Medicine Lodge and northwest Oklahoma, NWS meteorologist Vanessa Pearce said.

Scattered storms are expected to develop along a dryline late this afternoon over the TX Panhandle and western OK then move northeast thru the evening. Quarter sized hail and 60-65 mph winds primary threats with any severe storms. #kswx pic.twitter.com/gapxH2V3sv — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) March 24, 2024

The weather system is expected to taper off by 11 p.m. to midnight, though some lingering spots are could occur.

“That window for severe storms is going to be from like 7 to 10 p.m.,” Pearce added.

Monday will be sunny with a high of around 59. A 20% slight chance of a rain/snow mix is possible before 9 p.m., though it is unlikely to impact Wichita, according to Pearce.

“The better chances for any kind of snow is going to be further north, across north central and even northwest Kansas. They’ve got blizzard warnings,” Pearce said over the phone.

Tuesday morning is expected to dip below freezing with a high later in the day of 46.