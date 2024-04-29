Sunday fire in Cliffside Park 'appeared to be suspicious in nature,' officials said

Cliffside Park police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office are investigating a "suspicious" fire that took place in Cliffside Park Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire occurred at 238 Palisade Avenue, Apartment 8, in Cliffside Park. On Sunday morning, the Cliffside Park Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene and began fire suppression efforts.

At approximately 10:35 a.m. they notified the Prosecutor's Office Arson Squad as the fire "appeared to be suspicious in nature," according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the incident is currently under investigation.

