Sunday is an early introduction to ‘spring’ with warm temperatures and sunny skies

Sunday is definitely looking the better of the two weekend days with high pressure briefly building overhead. For many, you can expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies as we end the weekend with a very warm day in the 60s!

Monday looks promising for more sunshine as we enjoy a lull in the activity. Similar premise to Sunday where Monday will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies at times. Temperatures once again are staying on the warm side as they’ll try to rocket into the 70s, something we haven’t seen since November of 2023!

Tuesday morning doesn’t start off too badly as we’ll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. We’ll continue to see the clouds build throughout the day, becoming mostly cloudy during the evening/overnight with the chance of rain across western West Virginia. Still an above average day for temperatures as they get into the 60s!

Wednesday looks gloomy and wet at this point with scattered showers a good bet. It will stay this way through the early afternoon before we develop some breaks from the showers during the late afternoon through the overnight on Wednesday. Despite the rain showers, temperatures will stay mild in the 50s

Thursday looks to catch us a break from the showers once again as our low pressure system from Wednesday moves off to the northeast. The chance for an isolated shower early Thursday morning brings in a few peaks of sunshine later in the day. At the same time, our afternoon looks mild with temperatures back in the 50s.

Friday morning is trending dry, so any morning commuters look to be in good shape. We are keeping an eye on a new low pressure system approaching during the second half on Friday, which looks to bring in more isolated to scattered showers Friday evening into Friday night. Friday is trending the ‘cooler’ of the weekdays in the low 50s.

Spring Fire Season begins, burning laws back in effect

In your extended forecast, March 1st is the official start of Spring Fire Season in West Virginia. Outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM and fires must be completely attended until completely out. If you have a cool weather photo that you’d like to showcase, don’t forget about our StormTracker 59 #WeatherTogether page here.

SUNDAY

Partly to mostly sunny skies. Warmer. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Another day of sunshine. Staying warm. Highs near 70.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy start. Chances of showers overnight. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers. Slightly cooler. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Isolated rain early. PM breaks. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Better rain chances PM. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Gloomy start to weekend. Chance for showers. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY

Chance for showers. Cloudy and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Showers chance early. PM clearing. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Staying mild. Highs in the 40s.

