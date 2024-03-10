Sunday is a cold and windy end to the weekend with the chance for snow showers

THE FOLLOWING ADVISORIES/WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

Winter Storm Warning for northwest Pocahontas County until 3 AM Monday.

Wind Advisory for northwest Pocahontas County until Noon on Monday.

Wind Advisory for Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, & Greenbrier counties until Noon on Monday.





Sunday will be our coldest morning in a while with temps in the 30s/20s so bundle up if you need to head out to church in the morning. As cold, northwest winds make their way in, we’ll see the chance for some snow showers. Little to no accumulations are expected across the lowlands while the higher terrain into Pocahontas County could see a few inches. Even if you don’t see any flurries, it will be a breezy and cold day on tap for most with temps in the 30s/40s.







Monday morning is a frigid one with temps in the 20s. As a southern high pressure system builds in, cloud cover will erode away, and we’ll start to bring in more sunshine by lunchtime and eventually mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds will also settle down in the afternoon, making for a mild and sunny finish to your Monday.

Tuesday keeps the sunny skies around, but first we need to make it past a cold morning near 30 degrees again. After a brisk morning, the late morning through the afternoon will be anything but that as a southern breeze kicks in. We’ll go from ‘winter’ to ‘spring’ with temperatures soaring into the 60s and a mostly sunny afternoon.

Our Interactive Radar

Wednesday will look like a carbon-copy image to Tuesday, outside of a slightly ‘warmer’ morning near 40 degrees. Our local high pressure system isn’t going anywhere, and with him sticking around again, you can expect a mostly clear morning followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. And with temps back in the 60s, looks great for outdoor plans.

Thursday looks to be our last dry day, but mother nature will certainly give us an early prelude to ‘spring’. We’ll start under a mostly clear morning with temps in the 40s. Once we get that sunshine back, it will be a very warm afternoon, with 50s by lunchtime and middle to upper 60s by dinnertime. A warm and sunny day indeed!

Friday will see our high pressure system move off toward the east coast, ushing in an arriving low pressure system. We’ll go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by lunchtime, increasing our rain chances during the afternoon and overnight. Given the late timing of the showers, temps have a good shot to make it back into the 60s once again.

#WeatherTogether

In your extended forecast, rain showers move into your Saturday, slowly clearing out by Saturday afternoon. With enough luck, we’ll end our Saturday with some peaks of sunshine. Sunday looks mostly dry outside of a chance or two across the mountain. Monday finally brings back completely dry weather with temperatures in the 50s.

Spring Fire Ban has officially started in West Virginia. That means outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM until May 31st. If you need to burn, all fires must be attended until completely out.

SUNDAY

Chance for snow showers. Best chances across MTNS. Chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Dry out in the morning. Slow clearing PM. Warmer. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. A great weather day. Warmer. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry morning and afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Still dry and our warmest day yet. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Dry weather AM. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Rain in the morning. Afternoon clearing. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a MTN sprinkle. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Sunny skies return. Staying mild. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny morning. Chance for rain PM. Highs in the 50s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.